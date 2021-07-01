Traditional media under threat in terms of music promotion in Ghana - Kafui Dey

Award-winning broadcaster, Kafui Dey

Award-winning broadcaster Kafui Dey has asserted that traditional media platforms like radio do not guarantee artistes the chance of making hit songs and being successful in their career.

Speaking to radio host, Caleb Nii Boye on ShowBiz on Starr Fm, the renowned broadcaster said artistes can make hit songs by utilizing new media platforms like social media which was now the swing.



He cited that artistes like Wiyaala were thriving in their musical career without necessarily succumbing to traditional media platforms.



“I think you can make hit songs without traditional media platforms. Wiyaala is doing very well in her career. How many streams does her music get on traditional radio? Despite that, she is doing excellently well. Wiyaala did not need a hit on radio to perform at the closing ceremony of the commonwealth games in 2018,” he said.



Kafui Dey explained that most musicians were not benefiting from royalties and hence there was no need to put their songs on traditional media channels whilst they could earn money on new media platforms like Youtube, ITunes and others when streams of their music got to a threshold.

“Most of these new media platforms also provide information on the number of people who have streamed and downloaded your music, reactions, comments amongst other information which is very useful to the artiste.



"Radio on the other hand do not provide such information,” he added.



Kafui said the traditional media was under threat due to the dynamics introduced by new media channels and advised artistes to step up with their game.



“The more we know that the new media has come to disrupt traditional media channels, the better we will be able to face the challenges,” he advised.