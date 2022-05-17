Train actors and actresses to become better – Yvonne Nelson tells movie directors

Yvonne Nelson, Actress and Movie producer

Popular Ghanaian actress, Yvonne Nelson has encouraged movie directors and crew members to take it upon themselves to train and nurture prospective filmmakers or individuals who show interest in becoming actors.

Citing herself as a classical example of conscious growth and training, the multiple award-winning actress confessed that she was not the best of actresses the Ghanaian movie industry had when she started acting but grew in the industry and developed her craft.



Yvonne also stressed that movie directors, producers, and casting officers could train and nurture people into becoming good actors and filmmakers even if they weren’t born with the craft.



“When I started acting, I was whack. I didn’t know all the stuff I know now. So, for some it takes a while for them to pick up, some are also natural. They are born naturals; I have learnt on the job and have become who I am now. I believe a Director, a Producer or a Casting Director can pick people and help them even though it will take time”, she told Kokonsa Kester on Y 107.9 FM during the ‘Weekend Rush’ show.

Yvonne Nelson, accompanied by Jackline Mensah and Anthony Woode, was on Y 107.9 FM to promote her new movie titled ‘Fifty Fifty’.



The movie is set to premiere at the Silver Bird Cinemas on 21st May, 2020 at 7:00 PM exactly.