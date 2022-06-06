0
Menu
Entertainment

Train girls to place value on their bodies - Parents charged

Burkina Faso Children Parents are urged to protect their children

Mon, 6 Jun 2022 Source: etvghana.com

Author and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Cadling Fashions/ Foundation, Linda Yaa Ampah, has cautioned parents to train their daughters to hold their bodies in high esteem.

In an exclusive interview with Eunice Tornyi on e.tv Ghana’s ‘African Woman’s Voices; she said, “Our body is another area that parents really need to focus on. Teach your child to value their bodies because if you place value on your body, then you will not allow anybody to touch it anyhow. You know this is mine, this is who I am, I am precious, I am beautiful, and nobody is allowed to come into this space.”

She believes that once parents teach their children this, they will grow up valuing themselves and knowing that they’re worthy. Speaking on how to protect and empower females, Madam Ampah said “doing this is important because it will reduce the high level of female abuse and disrespect some men place on our bodies. In a lot of cases, I have realized most people don’t value themselves because they haven’t been told to do so. We don’t even know what they’re worth."

She stressed that, if these people don’t place value on themselves, they wouldn’t mind others devaluing them.

“Yes you might not have a bathroom but you can protect your child by putting maybe a cloth around where they bath. Don’t let them bath in public if they do that, they’re not placing any value on their body,” she added.

She emphasized that there is a need to protect the female body because “it belongs to them and doing this will teach and help their children a lot.”

Source: etvghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Another Kumawood actor reported dead
Jon Benjamin never called Akufo-Addo arrogant, I lied - Blakk-Rasta
Osei Kwaku Palmer makes wild allegations against GFA
ET-Mensah recently responded to my greeting - Sam George
Ghana player ratings vs Central African Republic
I did my National Service in Aliu Mahama's office - Sam-George
Ghana draw 1-1 with Central Africa Republic
Samuel Boadu allegedly weeps as he suspects match fixing in Hearts' defeat to King Faisal
I have left home, can't return to work - Lady in Wa flogging video recounts torture
Prof. Lydia Aziato is the first nurse to attain the position of Vice Chancellor