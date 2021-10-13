Travelling abroad is only profitable if you are focused and hardworking - London based Ghanaian shares

Source: SVTV Africa

UK-based Ghanaian, Francis Dwamena, AKA Money Matters, has disclosed that he would never warn anybody against travelling abroad as long as they are focused and determined.

Speaking on Daily Hustle In The UK on SVTV Africa, Francis indicated that life in London may be difficult but it is far better. He added that life in London has been worthwhile.



“I will trash out the idea of travelling because it has helped me a lot. If you are ready to work and will not follow bad peers, you will succeed here. Otherwise, stay in Ghana,” he said.



Francis mentioned that his journey in the UK was not a smooth transition. He started out working with a Greek company where he ironed clothes. Eventually, a relative introduced him to music promotion.

Money Matters has worked with great artists like Dada KD, Ofori Amponsah, the late Bishop Micheal Osei Bonsu among others. Currently, he owns a shop at Dalston market in London where he sells CDs.



