Travis Scott fights to re-open Virgil Abloh’s skatepark in Ghana

Travis Scott and Virgil Ablorh

Popular American rapper, Travis Scott, has reacted to news of the late Virgil Abloh’s Freedom Skatepark in Ghana, being currently shut down, two years after its opening.

This was after US-based popular artistic director, Wole Olosunde, revealed that during his visit to Ghana, the recreation ground had been sealed off with a cement wall, preventing skaters from accessing it.



He reported via his Instagram page that the development was triggered by some unresolved issues with contractors that persisted for almost a year.



Olosunde’s post read, “One of his last projects before he passed. I left heartbroken and confused ‘cause why [the f**k] is no one talking about or fighting for this? Apparently, another owner has shown up, stormed the park, built a cement wall, [and] then poured sand through the park to keep all skaters out. It has been like this for almost a full year, leaving these kids with nowhere to skate.”



He continued, “[Virgil Abloh] did so much for the world in his time here. Why can’t anyone do this for him? [Louis Vuitton] could solve this problem with their f**king pocket change. All his ‘rich’ artist [friends], put your f**king money where your mouth is and let it talk.”



The post, however, caught the attention of Travis Scott who has expressed interest in bringing the skatepark 'back to life'.



“Man, what? what we doing? Let me know what we gotta do to get my [brother’s] park back going, please," Scott commented under Wole's post.

Travis Scott and Virgil Ablorh's relationship



The late Virgil Ablorh was a close friend to Travis Scott prior to his death.



In 2022, Scott co-headlined the Mirror Mirror Music Festival, which paid tribute to the late fashion designer.



Produced by his widow, Shannon Abloh, the event was during Art Basel in Miami, with all the proceeds benefiting the late designer’s eponymous foundation.



Virgil's demise



The former men’s artistic director at Louis Vuitton tragically died in November 2021 after a private battle with cancer.

He previously worked on merchandise for Cactus Jack, as well as other collaborative projects with ASAP Rocky, Pop Smoke and Kanye West.



Virgil also partnered up with companies like Nike, IKEA and Mercedes-Benz.





EB/NOQ