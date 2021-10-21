TrendingGH: Shatta Wale should not be granted bail yet – Some Ghanaians assert

• Ghanaians say Shatta Wale’s arrest should teach him a lesson

Some Ghanaians have shared varied opinions about dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale’s gunshot prank.



This follows the arrest of the Shatta Movement boss for faking reports that he was shot by some unknown gunmen on Monday, October 18, 2021.



The Ghana Police service who confirmed his arrest on social media, also announced that some two persons are in their custody for spreading false information in connection with the alleged gun attack on Shatta Wale.



They are Shatta Wale’s Public Relations Manager, Kojo Owusu Kwarteng, also known as Nana Dope, and Eric Venator, alias Gamgee.

But analyzing the situation, a section of Ghanaians has expressed utmost disappointment in Shatta for putting up such misconduct which could cause fear and panic in the country.



They are of the view that due to his status as a public figure he shouldn’t have pulled such a stunt.



“Shatta Wale is a disgrace to the youth, a star like him is not supposed to act the way he did he has a lot of fans here. Give him like 6months in jail,” one person told GhanaWeb.



Another said, “He has broken the law, but authorities should consider him and reduce his punishments.”



Others, however, want him to be released after paying a fine.



“He should be fined for breaking the law and released afterward because he is a celebrity, if there was to be a huge dancehall concert in the world Shatta Wale would be the first person to be put on so he should be let out.”

