Trigmatic explains why he doesn't need his private life on social media

Trigmatic explains the absence of his family on social media

While some Ghanaian celebrities show off their families, Ghanaian artiste, Enoch Nana Yaw Oduro- Agyei, popularly known by his stage name Trigmatic, has explained why he has kept his private life away from social media.



According to the composer, he prefers to keep his marriage and members of his family away from the spotlight because they aren't in the same show business as him.



“I don’t want my stuff out there plus my wife or family members are not into showbiz so why would I want to display them?

“Beyoncé and Jay Z or Kanye West and Kim Kardashian can decide to put their stuff out there because they are all celebrities. Maybe, I will only post my personal stuff on social media if I am making a lot of money from there,” he told Graphic Showbiz.



Many have assumed that Trigmatic has laid dormant after he became a family man. Others may contradict that claim because quite recently, the artiste was spotted on January 21, 2022, joining forces with Mercedes-Benz Sandton.



He hosted a music showcase for thirty of Africa’s music industry leaders, as well as other music stakeholders.



This event formed a part of Trigmatic’s pre-release events for his upcoming EP, 'Love From Jozi' - a seven-track EP inspired by the sounds and sights of Johannesburg, South Africa, where the EP was recorded.