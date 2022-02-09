‘Troubled’ Empress Gifty rants on Instagram

Empress Gifty sparks confusion on social media

Empress Gifty puts Ghanaians in a state of limbo



Empress Gifty curses out at an unknown individual online



Ghanaian singer, Gifty Adorye, popularly known as Empress Gifty, has been captured on social media firing verbal missiles at some individuals for snatching something that belongs to her.



Unclear who the shots were fired at, or what particular thing she was referring to, the gospel singer was almost drawn to tears while bitterly lamenting on social media.



Empress in a live Instagram session said, “What do you want from me? Enough is enough, I am tired. I am super tired. I’m the type of person that you cannot snatch what belongs to me. I am the apple of God’s eye. I haven’t touched anybody’s thing so I don’t expect anybody to touch mine.

"If you stretch your hands towards what belongs to me, my God will deal with you thoroughly. If you think you can snatch my happiness from me, my God will fight you. Why are you doing this to me? What have I done to you people? It’s about time I spoke. It’s so painful. My tears are like blood and it will speak. As for me Empress, I’m a survivor so I’ll survive this.”



After the rants, she again took to Instagram to share another post to buttress her earlier rants.



“The PEN that you use to break people's homes, the PEN that you use to destroy someone's work, remember that same PEN will take you out of your office! That oil of sustenance is working,” she captioned.



Empress Gifty’s post has since caused a stir on social media with some individuals alleging that perhaps an opportunity has alluded her.



This is because, in her rants, Empress made some comments that suggested that someone went behind her back to grab an opportunity or perhaps a contract that belongs to her.

Watch the video below







