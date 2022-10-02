'Truth be one, always talk am as it is' - Eno Barony

Eno Barony

Ghanaian female rapper, Eno Barony, has continued sharing life nuggets with her fans.

Using her social media handles, she has in the last few days tweeted about suicide and about truth.



In the September 29 post on truth, she tweeted: "Truth be One. Always talk am as it is. You try polish am small, It go turn lie."



She had in an earlier post advised netizens to take it easy with life when experiencing hardships.



According to a tweet posted concurrently on Instagram, she noted that death would come for everyone so, people shouldn't rush to end their lives.



“Life is too short to commit suicide. BE PATIENT YOU WILL DIE #Okay,” she shared on September 29, 2022.

Social media users have since engaged severally with her posts.



One user said, “The strongest soldiers fight the hardest fights” while another said, “Be strong dear, no matter what is going through, everything is going to be fine one day.”





