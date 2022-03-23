'Truth tellers' say I deserve VGMA Artiste of the Year nomination - Fameye

Fameye

VGMA 2022 nominees announced

Abeiku Santana slams VGMA board



Six nominated for Artiste of the Year award



Singer, Fameye has indicated that he deserved to be nominated in the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) 2022 Artiste of the Year as expressed by some “truthful personalities”.



The ‘Praise’ singer in an interview with Abeiku Santana on Okay FM, Tuesday, mentioned the broadcaster and rapper Captain Planet, reggae star Ras Kuuku and blogger Ameyaw Debrah among the persons who have argued for his sake.



The VGMA board on Saturday, March 19, 2022, unveiled the list of nominees for the 23rd edition of the scheme at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Centre with six musicians earning spots in the Artiste of the Year category.

Reigning Artiste of the Year, Kuami Eugene battles it out with rapper Sarkodie, Lynx Entertainment’s KiDi, gospel musician Joe Mettle, afrobeat artiste King Promise, and ‘Second Sermon’ singer Black Sherif.



Although Fameye had five nominations, some have argued that it is not enough. The argument has been that Fameye performed remarkably well within the year under review, hence, should have been nominated for the Artiste of the Year award.



“So Charterhouse and VGMA, in what ways have Kofi Kinaata and Fameye wronged you? Charterhouse, organizers of VGMAs, I’m asking how they have wronged you. What have they done to the extent that they weren’t nominated for the Artiste of the Year category? Keep doing that,” said Abeiku Santana on his show.



“Keep being selective and unfair to these artistes and continue to nominate your friends and acquaintances. Anytime it is time for these two artistes to be rewarded, they don’t get it. Just look at their works. Look how hard they have worked. Are you being unfair at all? Your reward is in the hands of Shatta Wale,” the presenter added.



Appearing on Abeiku Santana’s show, Fameye acknowledged the concerns. “Ghanaians have spoken. Truth tellers have said I should have been nominated,” the singer said while mentioning names of persons who have argued in his favour.

What's the category definition for Artiste of the Year?



According to the board, “The Artiste of the Year is the Artiste(s) adjudged by the Academy, Board and the General Public as the artiste(s) with the highest audience appeal and popularity in the year under review. The artiste(s) must have released a hit single/album/EP and must be one of the artistes with the highest nominations in the year under review.”



