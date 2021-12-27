Try this beef sauce recipe this festive season

Christmas recipes and Christmas menus are for everyone.
Whether you’re having it during a traditional Christmas dinner or with friends, this needy speedy recipe still has the wow factor to make the moment worthwhile.
We searched and found that meal that will wet your taste buds from Sweet Adjeley.
This irresistible meal can be made in under 30 minutes for you and your family.
Ingredients:
Meat of your choice
2tbsp - Ginger
1tbsp - Garlic
2tbsp - Cornstarch
2-4tbsp - Honey, depending on your taste
2tbsp - Oyster Sauce
4tbsp - Soy Sauce
1tbsp - Sesame Oil
Salt - tt
Vegetables Used
Bell peppers
2 - Carrots
4 - Scallions
1 - Large Red Onion
Ginger - About a thumb Size
2 - Garlic Cloves
1 - Habanero Pepper (Optional)
Cauliflower
Broccoli
All Purpose Seasoning - tt
Coconut Oil or oil of your choice
To Cook Rice
3cups of rice
3 1/2cups - Water
Onion
1tsp - Coconut Oil or oil of your choice
Salt