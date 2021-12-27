Try this beef sauce recipe this festive season

Christmas recipes and Christmas menus are for everyone.

Whether you’re having it during a traditional Christmas dinner or with friends, this needy speedy recipe still has the wow factor to make the moment worthwhile.



We searched and found that meal that will wet your taste buds from Sweet Adjeley.



This irresistible meal can be made in under 30 minutes for you and your family.



Ingredients:



Meat of your choice



2tbsp - Ginger



1tbsp - Garlic

2tbsp - Cornstarch



2-4tbsp - Honey, depending on your taste



2tbsp - Oyster Sauce



4tbsp - Soy Sauce



1tbsp - Sesame Oil



Salt - tt



Vegetables Used

Bell peppers



2 - Carrots



4 - Scallions



1 - Large Red Onion



Ginger - About a thumb Size



2 - Garlic Cloves



1 - Habanero Pepper (Optional)

Cauliflower



Broccoli



All Purpose Seasoning - tt



Coconut Oil or oil of your choice



To Cook Rice



3cups of rice



3 1/2cups - Water

Onion



1tsp - Coconut Oil or oil of your choice



Salt



