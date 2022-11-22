0
Menu
Entertainment

TsaQa releases new song titled ‘Onaapo’

Tsaqa.jpeg Ebenezer Chaka (TsaQa)

Tue, 22 Nov 2022 Source: HitzMuzic

Ebenezer Chaka, known in showbiz as TsaQa, is out with a song titled ‘Onaapo.’

The song was released in October 2022 under HitzMuzic record label.

TsaQa grew up having several talents including soccer, dancing, drawing, and singing.

With the advice of friends and people around him, he focused on singing, and in 2015 at the age of 23, he wrote and sang his own song ‘Emere Beba.’

In 2016, TsaQa contested in the 5th Season of MTN Hitmaker and showed a lot of promise.

His debut single, ‘Waving Level’ in which he featured Ayesem, was produced and released in 2019.

TsaQa was awarded Greater Accra Regional Artist of the year at the 2021 edition of UGMA.

The energetic performer has been featured on a lot of events including the just-ended 2022 Ghana DJ’s Awards.

Another major single titled ‘Accra Funfooler’ is scheduled to be released on November 25, 2022.

Listen to TsaQa’s ‘Onaapo’.

Source: HitzMuzic
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Economic crisis not due to mismanagement – Ken Ofori-Atta
22 years in New York has been tough - Musician Getty of Getty & Friends fame
Jackie Appiah trends again with GH¢12,640 Casablanca shirt after plush mansion went viral
Andre Ayew- The Symbolism of the captain's white fugu hat
Cleaners in Doha are paid GH¢6,000 as monthly salary - Qatar-based Ghanaian
World Cup: No African team will qualify from group stage - Oxford Uni study
Ofori-Atta ready to present 2023 budget
Bridget Otoo pokes finance minister for quoting Methodist Hymn at Ad hoc sitting
Former Finance Minister Prof. Kwesi Botchwey is dead
Social media users celebrate GFA, Black Stars for showcasing fugu on arrival in Qatar