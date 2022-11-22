TsaQa releases new song titled ‘Onaapo’

Ebenezer Chaka (TsaQa)

Source: HitzMuzic

Ebenezer Chaka, known in showbiz as TsaQa, is out with a song titled ‘Onaapo.’

The song was released in October 2022 under HitzMuzic record label.



TsaQa grew up having several talents including soccer, dancing, drawing, and singing.



With the advice of friends and people around him, he focused on singing, and in 2015 at the age of 23, he wrote and sang his own song ‘Emere Beba.’



In 2016, TsaQa contested in the 5th Season of MTN Hitmaker and showed a lot of promise.



His debut single, ‘Waving Level’ in which he featured Ayesem, was produced and released in 2019.

TsaQa was awarded Greater Accra Regional Artist of the year at the 2021 edition of UGMA.



The energetic performer has been featured on a lot of events including the just-ended 2022 Ghana DJ’s Awards.



Another major single titled ‘Accra Funfooler’ is scheduled to be released on November 25, 2022.



Listen to TsaQa’s ‘Onaapo’.



