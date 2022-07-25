'Tumbero' music video by Rita Adomolga receives multiple ratings

Rita Adomolga

Source: Jonilar Laryea

The official music video for 'Tumbero', a song by US-based Ghanaian gospel artiste, Rita Adomolga received multiple ratings on television during an interview on TV Africa in Accra.

According to pundits on TV Africa’s 'Video Ryde', an entertainment review program hosted by Sika, the music video is by far one of the best gospel music videos in recent times considering the works and creativity that went into it.



Attention was drawn to performances by the artiste and other characters in the music video. They also highlighted the costume, and how the video director, Skyweb, skillfully used the scenes at the Aburi Botanical Garden to tell a perfect story.



She was also applauded for using Frafra, a Ghanaian local language widely spoken in the Upper East region of Ghana and also some parts of Burkina Faso.

Rita Adomolga also reinforced the fact that the song is a call to the world to say “Bye bye” to sin and accept Christ as their Lord and personal savior.



The song was premiered on YouTube exclusively on 3rd March 2022 for public viewing.



