Tweeps call for more fire from Lyrical Joe and Amerado in their ongoing beef

Lyrical Joe Amerado 3e Rappers Lyrical Joe and Amerado

Tue, 9 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Amidst media personality Delay's claim that she does not know the rapper currently involved in a lyrical battle with her 'golden boy' Amerado, social media users have tabled the diss tracks from two of Ghana's best rappers for review to determine who's got 'killer' bars.

August 9 witnessed rapper, Lyrical Joe finally responding to Amerado's diss track, 'Kyidom' released on the occasion of his [Lyrical Joe] birthday with his version titled 'Baboon'- an English and Twi language diss track careful structured to bruise the ego of his new rival.

Barely 6 hours after the release of the track, Amerado cooked something wicked to discredit the 2022 VGMA Best Rap Performer, Lyrical Joe in what he titled 'Ponky Joe'.

The ongoing beef has been welcomed by social media users who have added their voices with their careful crafted analyzes of every single line delivered by both rappers in their diss songs.

Fans of both artistes have called for more "vawulence" from Joe and Amerado who have already done each other dirty in the viral diss tracks.

