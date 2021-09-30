Twene Jonas has been arrested, tell me where he is else I'll come to Ghana - De Don to Prez, NPP

• A friend of Twene Jonas claims he has been arrested

• According to him, Jonas has been missing for days



• He has sent a message to the President and the NPP



A man identified as De Don, friend to social media commentator, Twene Jonas, has revealed that he has gone missing for days after all attempts to reach him has proven futile.



De Don, who said he doesn't know his friend's whereabouts, has sent a warning to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to produce him within the next two days or risk having him fly all the way from the United States of America to Ghana.



In a viral video, De Don stated: "I have a message for Nana Addo and the NPP...listen clearly, I haven't heard from Jonas all day. I called and he's not answering. I went to his house and he's not there. I've been getting messages from people saying that he's been arrested... I don't know what's going on. It's a very strange thing but I need you guys to tell me if you have Jonas or not. You have two days to let me know, let me know if Jonas is arrested or not. If you guys don't let me know, I'm coming to Ghana myself...don't play...I will come to Ghana myself says De Don."

Twene Jonas is a Ghanaian based in the US and is known for criticising the policies of the current government which he claims are not favourable to citizens. He has on several occasions called out the president and his appointees for failing to develop the country.



Meanwhile, a member of the NPP, Hopeson Adorye, who was the 2020 Parliamentary candidate for Kpone Katamanso in a video disclosed that Twene Jonas has been sacked from his workplace in New York. He added that for fear of being deported, he has gone into hiding.



Watch the video below:



