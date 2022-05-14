‘Twerking’ not part of borborbor - Paramount Chief stops indecent dancers

The dancers were advised to stick to the original Borborbor dance moves

Borborbor, the traditional dance of Ewes in the middle belt of the Volta Region, is a prominent feature at public gatherings.

It has been in existence for years and often comes with delightful choreography that attracts many people.



Some dance groups design costumes and rehearse performances ahead of major events. However, a few youth groups in an attempt to ‘spice up their show’ have introduced sexually suggestive dance moves also known as ‘twerking’ which natives consider unacceptable.



Indeed, the Paramount Chief of Anfoega Traditional Area, Togbe Tepreh Hodo IV, would tolerate none of such ‘profane borborbor’ when he sat at a durbar of chiefs during the Easter celebrations at Anfoega Akukome on Saturday, April 16, 2022.



Activities lined up for the day took off smoothly until a borborbor group from one of the towns was called upon to entertain the gathering.



The group brought on their best performance, moving to the rhythm and good tunes before the Master of Ceremony (MC) signalled them to call it off, apparently due to their seductive dance move and somewhat indecent outfit.

They defied the orders and continued the performance which prompted Togbe himself to step in and show them the exit.



“There is something called protocol but I will break it,” Togbe Tepreh Hodo IV said when he grabbed the microphone from the MC.



“We don’t accept this type of dance here. Don’t come and perform this kind of dance in our midst ever again,” he fumed in the local dialect while the gathering responded with thunderous applause.



Other indigenes at the function also endorsed the ‘ruling’ of the Paramount Chief and expressed reservations on how some young people have sought to change the face of ‘borborbor’ with ‘inappropriate’ dancing styles.



This isolated incident did not take away the splendour of the main event which was to raise funds for development and encourage citizens to reconnect back home.

Togbe Tepreh Hodo IV, in his address, highlighted various projects, including the re-construction of the Community Centre, the Catholic Hospital, and other self-help initiatives in the area.



He urged traditional leaders to lead by example and show commitment to the task they have been assigned and further asked the citizens and political authority in the jurisdiction to support the developmental efforts of the people.



Present at the celebration were Ms Joyceline Tetteh, Member of Parliament for North Dayi; Mr. Emmanuel Kwesi Bedzrah, Member of Parliament for Ho West; Mr. Archibald Yao Letsa, Volta Regional Minister; Mr Edmund Attah Kudjoh, District Chief Executive for North Dayi, among others.



The dignitaries praised the unity among the indigenes and advised them to continue to give the traditional leaders the necessary support for the progress of the region.