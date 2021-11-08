Twinsdntbeg rub body of 'highly endowed' client with oil

TwinsDntBeg

• Twinsdntbeg seen rubbing body of client

• Celebrities react to the video



• The twins are not new to oiling women's bodies



Twin photographers, Twinsdntbeg, have on Sunday shared a video of one of the pairs rubbing the body of a half-naked client with heavy behinds.



The video which has gained attention from fans and stars alike due to the heavy behind of the client was hard to ignore and at a glance, will easily grab one's attention.



Some famous stars like Bisa Kdei, Captain Planet of 4x4 fame, Prince David Osei, Serwaa Amihere, among others have commented on the video which blessed their feeds on Sunday with some fans sharing their surprise at the body of the client in question.

The video shared by the photographers was captioned “finally did a shoot with #SegosPumpkin can’t wait to post the pictures”.



The twins have worked with quite a number of celebrities locally and internationally and so oiling the bodies of their clients comes to them easily especially with people in the fashion and photography industry.



