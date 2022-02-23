Twitter honours Wizkid, three others with customised G.O.A.T emoji

Wizkid, Davido, Burna Boy and Layco awarded G.O.A.T emoji

Twitter gives out G.O.A.T emojis

Wizkid’s fans accuse Davido of paying to get G.O.A.T emoji



Nigeria gets a win as some artistes are honoured by Twitter



American microblogging and social networking service, Twitter, has honoured some Nigerian celebrities with customised Greatest of All Time (G.O.A.T) emojis.



In a post that was shared by African Hub on Twitter, the following artistes, Davido, Burna Boy, Olamide and former Big Brother Naija winner, Laycon, were the recipients of the G.O.A.T emojis.



“Twitter now has a hashtag with the Goat Emoji for the African Musical Giants all from Nigeria,” African Hub tweeted on January 23, 2022.

The G.O.A.T symbol becomes visible alongside the names of the artiste when their names are searched for on the microblogging site.



It is not sure what makes one gain the G.O.A.T emoji but it is believed these people have left a mark to have won themselves the customised Greatest of All Time (G.O.A.T) emoji for their various talents.



According to a report shared by Nigerian website mynigeria.com, the development has however brought about controversies as Wizkid's supporters have accused Davido of paying Twitter to get the emoji, and this was due to the fact that Wizkid was the first to be honoured among them all.



