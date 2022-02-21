Twitter on 'fire' over Medikal’s GH₵3,600 fine

Medikal fined
Medikal pleads guilty
Medikal charged with the unlawful display of firearms
Ghanaian rapper, Medikal, has topped the Twitter trends following reports that he has been ordered to pay an amount of GH₵3,600 as sentencing fine.
On Monday, February 21, 2022, the Accra Circuit court presided over by His Honour Emmanuel Essandoh, sentenced the ‘La hustle’ hitmaker to 300 penalty units, which amounts to GH₵3,600 or in default, serve nine months in prison.
This comes after the rapper pleaded guilty to a charge of an unlawful display of firearm.
But after closely monitoring the events and raising discussions surrounding it on social media, Twitter users have expressed disappointment concerning the amount ‘rich’ Medikal was asked to pay as a fine.
Several tweeps cannot fathom why the ‘Omoada’ hitmaker has been made to pay such an amount which they have regarded as peanuts.
Others have also offered to pay the fine on behalf of the rapper.
Read the tweets below
Wait, If Medikal pays the 3,600gh he wont be jailed right??— TWO TERTY ???????????????????? (@Aboa_Banku1) February 21, 2022
Dampare paa, you dey fine Medikal aa wo se Ghs3600. 3.6k de3 s3 Flow Dely ein breakfast be that.— Kobby Founda???????? (@Founda_) February 21, 2022
Island for just settle this after Fella is done breastfeeding him— Beno SarkCess (@BenopaOnyx1) February 21, 2022
Ghs3,600 no be any money give Medikal bah ebe Strongman dem fine am same money aa like unless ein fans create GoFundMe account den contribute give am.????????— Kobby Founda???????? (@Founda_) February 21, 2022
Medikal fined 3600gh after pleading guilty?? This one Aboa Banku sef fit pay????????????????— Lατιf???? (@iLatif_) February 21, 2022
You get Medikal free fine am like 3b aa u go fine am 3600gh. Come and tell us to pay e Levy u go hear your gbemi????— Ara Maestro ???????????? (@_MukadasMaestro) February 21, 2022
How you fit fine Medikal 3.6K?? ???????????????? Ein dog sef dey spend more than that per week ????????????????— #EL CHAIRMANO Jnr (@DaOsbert) February 21, 2022
Make the court send demma momo number make I pay the fine give Medikal— Medikal Ba???????????? Iphone & Laptop Plug (@LegonMedikal) February 21, 2022
After all the ups and downs ne remind nyinaa nu saana GHc 3600 p3 dem go take Medikal.. Ahhh????????— Nungua Justin Bieber ???????? (@tymer__) February 21, 2022
Dem fine medikal 3,600gh for foolish thing he did,meanwhile he can even use that money to buy toys car give ein daughter.— kwaku Pounds (@Kwaku_poundss) February 21, 2022