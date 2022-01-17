Twitter user spots girlfriend on Date Rush

Man tweets after seeing girlfriend on Date Rush

Man tweets after seeing girlfriend on Date Rush

Netizens react to man whose girlfriend was spotted on Date Rush



Date Rush Season 6 premiered



A Twitter user has expressed shock revealing that he spotted his current girlfriend on the dating show “Date Rush’.



According to the man who goes by the name Bob Shmurda, it is imperative for men to be vigilant and fear women.



“Fear women oOoOO. I am seeing my girlfriend, it's not like my ex o. My serious girlfriend on #daterush. Fear women and live long. My chest,” he stated as he accompanied the post with emoticons of heartbreak and tears.



He, however, disclose the identity of the supposed girlfriend to be Portia.

Meanwhile, netizens who chanced on the post have reacted as one user said “This one de3 u will soon get bronchioles of the malfunctioning of the cardiac muscles” while another encouraged him saying “it is well bro”.



Season 6 of Ghana’s most-watched television reality show labelled Date Rush aired on TV3 is a show where single men and women go to find love with the hope of ending up together forever.



The show is hosted by Caleb Elolo Adjomah popularly known as Giovani Caleb and Anita Akuffo has become that one show lovers of exciting television content cannot afford to miss for anything.



Season 6 of the show was premiered on Sunday, January 16, 2022.





Fear women oOoOO. I am seeing my girlfriend, it's not like my ex o. My serious girlfriend on #daterush. Fear women and live long. My chest???????????????????????? — BŌB SHMURDA???? (@bobshmurdagh) January 16, 2022