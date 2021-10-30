Twitter users share reasons men are losing interest in settling down

File photo: Some men have shared reasons why they are scared to settle down

The preliminary results from Ghana’s latest census places women to be the majority sex. Based on provisional results from the Ghana Statistical Service, Ghana has 400,000 more women more than men.

The total number of women for Ghana is 15.6 million whilst the total number of men is 15.2 million.



Based on these numbers, the percentage distribution is 50.7% females whereas the male population is 49.3%.



These numbers bring into perspective the question of “Why are men losing in marriage?”.



A post shared by Twitter user, @omoalufaa, raked in some perspectives and responses from other men.



The conundrum seemed so vague at the start, but guessing from the commentary there appears to be a common sentiment shared among the viewpoints. Let’s get into it, shall we?

Why are men loosing interest in settling down? — Secret Lover (@omoalufaa) September 20, 2021

Because men are realizing that there is no benefit for them in a marriage. A man is basically gambling half of everything he owns on the fact that his woman will never leave him. Especially if he is already getting everything he needs from a woman without the marriage. — William Simpson (@glenlivet1824) September 20, 2021

Most girls just want to use marriage and "escape" poverty and suffering. Times are getting hard, men have families to take care of, their mothers and siblings need them.. Getting married to a girl from a poor home, will increase your responsibility x10. God go help us sha — Drizzy Des (@drizzydesmond7) September 20, 2021

That's because girls are not helping matter at all. Imaging all bills on boyfriend how would marriage be. I remember my last girlfriend told me to sell two plot of land that was given to me by my mum just because she need money to travel to Dubai which I refuse & that's the end? — London Boyfriend (@SimonAdejo) September 20, 2021

Men are just broke. Men that settle down are men that can afford marriage n children. If they not broke , they just haven’t found the right one, Still exploring is the case. Until then. Men do settle down. Y’all just rush things — a p h i w e ???? (@AS_Mathe) September 20, 2021

To my understanding the answers are not far fetched



1. Economic situation of the bubu era is not encouraging for our men. 2. Free sex via hook up and other means spoilt it, sex is easy for our men. — Toke (@Tokevybes) September 20, 2021

Most men truly want to settle down despite their social class but find it difficult cos of their failed past relationships; Their love were taken for granted so many have lost the ability to develop any emotional connection, while some don't have the maturity to settle down yet. — Daniel Regha (@DanielRegha) September 20, 2021