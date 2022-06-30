0
Twitter users slam Burna Boy for wearing a crop-top

Burna Boy Black.png Nigerian Musician, Burna Boy

Thu, 30 Jun 2022 Source: mynigeria.com

Nigerian Grammy award winner African Giant, Burna Boy is currently touring across 10 countries and his recent concert was in Norway for the Oslo' Norway Live Concert.

The singer's choice of outfit for the concert has caused a lot of mixed reactions since it went viral on social media.

Twitter users recently used the singer for premium ‘jokes and cruise’ due to an outfit he wore during one of his stage performances.

Burna Boy wore a shirt that could pass as a crop-top and people questioned his fashion choice and some suggested that his stylist ought to be relieved of his/her duties.

The viral pictures from the concert had Twitter trolls comparing him to Nigerian singer Arya Starr who has been seen wearing a similar crop-top and blue denim.

See funny reactions below

Doll Face wrote: "Why Burna boy go wear crop top ???? wtf was he thinking? stefflondon you do this one Oya now."





Source: mynigeria.com
