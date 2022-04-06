Two Nigerian artistes who gained fame by coming to Ghana

Nigerians who visited Ghana before making it to mainstream media

Ghana for a long time has had a bond with Nigeria and has become a hub for many Nigerians who are also seeking greener pastures.

The Ghana-Nigeria bond for years has gone beyond music, acting, football and more.



This is why some Nigerian artistes for years have capitalised on growing their brands in Ghana instead of in Nigeria because of the competitive market to blow.



Nigerian artiste like Patoranking and Mr Eazi before their music career took of lived their life and had their education in Ghana.



However, these artists haven’t forgotten and have always celebrated Ghana in interviews and as part of their success stories.



Many of them still come back from time to time to spend time with the families they have built connections.



Below are top two Nigerian stars whose success stories started in Ghana:

Mr Eazi







At age 16, Mr Eazi relocated to Ghana to further his education, enrolling in the mechanical engineering program at Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) where he began booking artists to perform at college parties.



In an interview with Gaffer.com, the artiste said he spent his years in Ghana telling how his musical career started.



An introduction by the international website read:



“Native city Lagos will always be home for Eazi, but his story is very much an international one. He studied as a teenager in the Ghanaian capital of Accra, where his college party promotions led him to eventually make music himself and become Mr Eazi. Banku, his self-coined fusion of Ghanaian and Nigerian musical influences, has taken Eazi far beyond just those two nations closest to his heart, finding support not just in countries with large African diaspora, including here in the UK, but also places as far as Chile, who remarkably rank among the biggest supporters of Eazi’s music.”

Patoranking







Dancehall musician Patoranking disclosed how Ghana helped him shape his career at the media and stakeholders launch of his album GOE (God Over Everything) at the Best Western Premier Hotel in Accra in 2017.



Patoranking was thankful to Ghanaians for supporting his music career and also revealed that he came to Ghana to pursue his education and music career.



He disclosed that although he dropped out of school along the line, his passion for music kept him on the streets of Accra.