Two celebrities who gifted Shatta Wale a car

Shatta Wale appreciates Nana Aba and Salma Mumin

Nana Aba Anamoah gifts Shatta Wale two cars

Salma Mumin supports Shatta Wale’s business with a car



Shatta Wale appreciates Nana Aba and Salma Mumin



Since the launch of Shatta Wale’s baby company, Shaxi, he has received three cars from two personalities who believe in his business.



On December 8, 2021, Shatta Wale launched a new ride-hailing app, Shaxi, in Accra with the support of Nana Aba Anamoah who moderated the launch.



The dancehall artiste on December 8, 2021, noted that he had received two cars from Nana Aba Anamoah and was overly joyed by her gesture.



“One great woman @thenanaaba Thank you for coming and the 2 vehicles you bought for #Shaxi ..I really appreciate so much,” he said.

It seems Nana Anamoah wasn't the only friend to throw her weight behind the dancehall artiste as he has expressed gratitude to Salma Mumin for gifting him a third car.



According to Shatta Wale, he was informed by his workers that Salma Mumin had gifted them a car to support their business.



“When you have rich friends, it’s soo cool. Thank you @salmamumin, my shaxi team just told me they received the car you got to support @shaxiofficial.gh,” his tweet read.



Meanwhile, the “Freedom” hitmaker, has explained Shaxi, an acronym for Shatta Taxi, is an initiative aimed at providing jobs for the youth in various communities



“Everybody knows I love the youth of Ghana and I always want to see them do well. I want to see the boys and girls in the ghettos move from being unemployed to having gainful employment,’’ he said.