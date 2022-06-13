UG No Entry Saga: Samini eats humble pie

Dancehall musician, Samini

Reggae dancehall musician, Samini, has finally apologized and sided with the authorities of the University of Ghana following his earlier outbursts about being disrespected at the school’s main gate.



Samini who was infuriated by a security man’s refusal to grant him access to the University campus after failing to present his ‘pass card’ shared a post in that regard on social media.



In a viral video, the singer in his quest to seek public sympathy took videos of the scene, which he shared on social media to shame the security chairman.

Things did not go in Samini’s favour as scores of netizens rather chastised him for shaming the said man for simply doing his job.



They also lambasted the High-Grade Family boss for attempting to ride on his fame to demand preferential treatment.



As events unfolded, authorities of the University of Ghana issued a press statement asking all and sundry to respect the ‘No card No entry’ rules at the school’s gates.



However, in the latest development, ‘remorseful’ Samini has sided with the UG statement adding that he has realized his mistakes.



He also shared a video of himself presenting his access card at the school's gate whiles apologizing for his outbursts on social media.

“The only way we can grow as a people is to admit our faults and do the right thing when given a chance. Like a normal human being anger got the best of me and I flipped. Thanks University of Ghana for enlightening the general public once again about the rules at your gates #nocardnoentry.



After my post about the incident at the security gate I’ve realized the majority of you advised that I should have done the right thing. Nothing makes my case right regardless of how many cards I have and how upset I got .#nocardnoentry Apologies to the young man doing his job,” He wrote on Twitter.



The only way we can grow as a people is to admit our faults and do the right thing when given a chance. Like a normal human being anger got the best of me and I flipped.Thanks @UnivofGh for enlightening the general public once again about the rules at your gates #nocardnoentry ???????? pic.twitter.com/D7XsnTeKyS — SAMINI (@samini_dagaati) June 13, 2022