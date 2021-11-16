UG lecturer schools Nana Aba, Serwaa Amihere on 'ethical principles'

• Nana Aba Anamoah has named and shamed a cyberbully

• Dr Kobby Mensah has questioned the approach used



• He says the panellist did not resort to ethical principles



A senior lecturer at the University of Ghana, Dr Kobby Mensah, is the latest to chide the approach used by broadcast journalists Nana Aba Anamoah, Serwaa Amihere and Bridget Otoo in addressing a cyberbully.



A young man identified as Journalist Albert was humiliated when he auditioned for the 'The Next TV Star' on GHOne to be mentored by Serwaa Amihere and Nana Aba Anamoah who has previously been victims of his constant bully on Twitter.



Nana Aba Anamoah, a renowned broadcaster, who was a co-panellist called out Albert for spewing 'nonsense' on social media and also dared him to say it to her face.



“…when you, you write this; hey Serwaa, we know what you’ve been up to in this country. What do you know? you sit on Twitter utter nonsense about people, you said horrible things about me, Bridget, Serwaa, Lydia and other people on Twitter. I'm here, say it to my face,” she told Albert during his audition.

In reacting to the development, Dr Kobby Mensah believed that the panellist made up of the three broadcasters could have handled the situation more professionally.



"In my opinion, and I am sure from many, I think Bridget Otoo and Nana Aba should have resorted to ethical principles," the lecturer wrote on his Twitter timeline.



Nana Aba Anamoah in a retweet told Dr Mensah to "stay in his lane" especially when he is not the one being constantly defamed by cyberbullies like Albert.



"When you @thePOE_T, gets defamed incessantly on social media by cowards, resort to ethical principles. Until then, stay in your lane because you have no idea what any of us go through," her tweet read.



Serwaa Amihere added that the impact of the damage caused by internet bullies sometimes lead the affected to contemplate suicide in cases where they do not have thick skin.



Below is the banter between Dr Kobby Mensah and Nana Aba Anamoah

















TWI NEWS