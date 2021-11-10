UK based Ghanaian artiste Danny Lampo hangs out with Baba Rahman and Frank Naro

Danny Lampo with Baba Rahman and Frank Nero

Source: Promoter Koolic Live, Contributor

Danny Lampo who is a UK based Ghanaian International artiste was seen over the weekend with Baba Rahman who is also a Ghanaian International footballer and actor/musician Frank Nero in London.

Danny has been in the news in recent times after gaining nomination in the Ghana music awards UK and also going on BBC Radio Introducing live.



Danny Lampo happens to be the second Ghanaian artiste to make it to BBC radio introducing after Pappy kojo was featured some years back. Danny Lampo is currently promoting his "Ebony" song and also doing the "Ebony" tour he was in France recently to promote his song.

Danny is said to be working on an EP and also has some well-known artiste featured on the Ep. Our source says we might see artistes like Dope Nation, Medikal, Frank Nero, Mzbel and other surprising artistes on his Ep.



Before the release of his Ep check out pictures of Danny Lampo, Baba Rahman and Frank Nero