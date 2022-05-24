UK-based Ghanaian music star Kay Bryn releases latest single dubbed 'Waka Waka'

Kay Bryn

UK-based Ghanaian artiste Kay Bryn has released a new single dubbed: "Waka Waka".

According to Kay Bryn, he hopes this would be the song that introduces him largely to the Ghanaian market.



Waka Waka is a bastardized version of the term walk, or as in move around without an aim.



The song advises young women not to live a promiscuous life as it will injure their reputation and have a toll of sickness on them.



It encourages young ladies to flee this temptation when pops out in their minds and be stable with one partner in a relationship.



Kay Bryn was born on the 6th of July in Takoradi, Western Region to Ghanaian Parents, his passion for music grew strongly on the runaway and was nominated as an uncovered Artiste at last year's Ghana Music Awards UK.

He is a prolific Afro-fusion Artiste, a runway model and a coach. Apart from modelling, he has an incredible touch of African sounds together with either afro-pop, afro swing, hip-hop, reggae, hip-life, the hi-life and contemporary gospel music.



The extreme intricate details hidden inside his songs are appealing to anyone who loves these genres of music.



Lethal combination of modelling and music makes him the complete performer and unique in his forte.



