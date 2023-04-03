0
US Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff will feature in Ghanaian TV series ‘Yolo’ – Jackie Appiah

Mon, 3 Apr 2023 Source: gbcghanaonline.com

US Vice President, Kamala Harris and her entourage may have left the shores of Ghana, however, the lingering conversation after her historic visit is about how Ghana has benefitted from her visit.

Speaking on the benefit of Kamala’s visit, Canadian-born Ghanaian Actress, Jackie Appiah has hinted that the upcoming season of the Yolo series features the US Second Gentleman, Douglas Emhoff.

“You Only Live Once” (YOLO) series is a Farmhouse Production, funded by USAID with a plot that throws light on adolescence-related matters.

Despite being economical about the details of the role played by the Second Gentleman in the Yolo series, Ms. Appiah stated that he played Camile.

She commended the Second Gentleman and called on Ghanaians to "respect the creative industry”.

“The Americans are very interested in the Creative Arts, that is why he came on board to support us. The Second Gentleman of America took part in a TV Series so that should teach all of us a lesson about how we should respect our industry in Ghana”, she disclosed on UTV’s ‘United Showbiz’.

