US-based Emperor T-Jiga ventures into Ghanaian music industry

Jiga is out with a new song

Source: Jerry Kotey Another, Contributor

US-based artiste T-Jiga has released his latest banger "Yeloi. The song features Kotey Another and Nii Funny.

Having had great experiences in music across Africa and the world at world large, Theophilus Nii Martey is noted for blending indigenous African elements and portraying the African history and stories the African way.



Emperor T-Jiga has a lot of songs to his credit including "Kilode" featuring Young Freezy, which was released earlier this year and has contributed by sharing his experiences with a lot of great artists and talents across the world.



He has collaborated with Randy Armstrong’s world fusion Ensemble, Steve Ferraris’ Root System, Dan Perkins and the Manchester Choral Society for the Zulu Mass and Christmas Tapestry project and New Hampshire Theatre Project for the Dreaming Again production and taught West African Drumming and Dance as an Adjunct Professor at the University of New Hampshire.



Talking about his yet to release single, Emperor T-Jiga expressed his excitement in collaborating with two of his tribesmen Kotey Another and Nii Funny in addressing issues of greediness.



"Women are great beings and having them around makes living complete, but the greedy nature of some women is absurd leading to the inspiration behind the "Yeloi" song.

Expressing his excitement on his new release scheduled July 1, Emperor T-jiga showered praises on Kotey Another and Nii Funny for making this piece a wonderful one by adding their soothing voices and melodies.



He also expressed his sincere gratitude to Kaywa of highly spiritual music, for a great production.



He has urged all fans to expect something great on July 1 for he has a lot to offer after the release of "Yeloi" .



"Yeloi" will be officially out on all digital platforms on July 1.



Emperor T-Jiga is calling on various music and art stakeholders to help promote African music and art.