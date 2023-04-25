0
US-based Ghanaian gospel artiste Nana Abayie releases ‘The Earthen Vessel’ album

Nana Abayie 55.jpeg Nana Abayie

Nana Abayie jumped into the Ghanaian gospel space two years ago with a unique vocal ability and a contemporary style of music delivery.

The “Tumi Wura” hitmaker announced his presence with songs such as Yenpa aba,

Tumi Wura, Redeemed FT Kofi Peprah, He shall reign ft Efe Grace and Makoma

Nana Abayie has gradually carved a strong niche for himself and has literally become a household name in the gospel fraternity. His songs bring revival and churn out hope to the brokenhearted.

After the release of his recent single 'Yenpa Aba', it was rumored that the US-based Ghanaian gospel artiste was preparing for the release of his maiden album. Nana Abayie however cleared the air and assured lovers of his music a gift of an eleven-listed album which was expected to be released in March 2023.

Keeping to his promise, the sensational artiste has dropped his maiden album which is titled 'The Earthen Vessel'. The album was produced by one of Ghana’s finest recording studios “Seven Records” in Accra.

The Earthen Vessel is now available on all digital music platforms for download and streaming.

