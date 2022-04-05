US-based Nigerian singer TolumiDE embarks on media tour in Ghana

TolumiDE

Award-winning artist and globetrotter, TolumiDE, is currently in Ghana on a media tour to thrill Ghanaian fans with her fantastic world-class songs.

Though her songs are not new to music lovers in Ghana, she felt the need to reach out to her fans in the country and those who will be listening across the globe on the various media platforms she will tour.



Her upcoming album, ‘Suya Soul,’ promises to invigorate the music world with fresh ethnic sounds of life and love infused with groovy soul, Afropop, gospel, reggae & jazz tones.



TolumeDe takes audiences away to a tropical oasis filled with sweet inspirational soulful vocals, warm bilingual lyrics, and contemporary African rhythms with danceable grooves.

Her accolades include Best R&B Female Artist at the Nigerian Entertainment Awards and her latest single ‘Throwback’ peaked at #3 on the Global Top Independent airplay chart.



The rising singer-songwriter was born in Toronto raised in Lagos and now residing in Washington, D.C.