US-based radio star Nana Ama Akonoba bags ambassadorial role 

Source: Matilda Dimedo/ Contributor

US-based Ghanaian media personality Nana Ama Akonoba has been unveiled as a brand ambassador for Glisser New York, a beauty product outfit in the States.

Nana Ama who is with AdinkraNy Radio based in New York is expected to use her lifestyle, personal branding and live shows to promote and market the beauty products.



An unveiling ceremony was held at the premises of GLISSER NEW YORK and had in attendance a number of personalities in the beauty industry ranging from distributors, staff of the company and a section of the media.



Speaking at the unveiling ceremony, Linda Adjei Boateng CEO of GLISSER New York expressed delight over the fact that a talented media practitioner like Nana Ama Akonoba is on board as a brand ambassador.

She opined selecting Nana Ama Akonoba will help promote Glisser products as she possesses key qualities and attributes to market the products.



Nana Ama Akonoba after signing the deal expressed her gratitude to Glisser New York for choosing her as a brand icon saying, “I’m surprised because it never occurred to me that today; Glisser New York will unveil me as a brand ambassador of their products. Glisser New York has lived up to expectations over the years. I’m proud to say that am happy to be made a brand ambassador.”



Nana Ama Akonoba is the host of adwenkyere show on Adinkraradio NY and the CEO of Nana Ama Akonoba Foundation and Akonoba Media.