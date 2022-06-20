0
US singer Rita Ora dances to Camidoh’s ‘Sugarcane’ remix

Rita Ora Rose Pin American singer, Rita Ora

American singer Rita Ora has shown off her playful side in a hilarious dancing TikTok video she posted on Instagram Stories.

The 31-year-old singer made fans smile with the footage of her energetic moves as she danced to Camidoh’s ‘Sugarcane’ remix.

Rita donned a revealing white cropped vest and tracksuit bottoms, flashing her toned abs and underboob.

Rita covered her face with a blue sheet mask while using a crystal roller to cleanse her complexion before filming the amusing TikTok video in her hotel room.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ghpage TV (@ghpage_tv)

