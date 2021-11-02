USA-based Ghanaian artiste OheneNtow involved in an accident

A picture of his car after the accident

Source: Promoter Koolic Live

The USA-based Ghanaian International artiste, OheneNtow was involved in an accident over the weekend in the USA.

It is said that the artiste was on his way from a music video shoot when the accident happened; he sustained some injuries whilst his car was somehow managed.



OheneNtow is one of the few artistes putting the motherland Ghana on the map in the diaspora.



His "Sugar Banana" has made it to so many international charts and performed so well around the globe after its release.

OheneNtow is currently receiving treatment so he can bounce back for his "King Already" Album which is the "Born Prince Die King II"



Check out photos from the accident scene.



