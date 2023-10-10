UTV invasion: I stand by my words; going to court doesn’t deter me - A Plus tells Owusu-Bempah

Kwame A Plus and Ernest Owusu-Bempah

Controversial Ghanaian musician and political activist, Kwame Obeng Asare, popularly known as A Plus, has stated that the legal threat issued by the Deputy Communications Director of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Ernest Owusu-Bempah, does not deter him from criticizing the intrusion of thugs at United Television (UTV).

According to him, he already has several legal matters pending in court; therefore, Owusu-Bempah's legal threat does not discourage him from seeking justice and accountability in relation to the thugs who invaded UTV.



The political activist asserted that the most appropriate way to pursue justice in the country is by utilizing the legal system, and he is prepared to face Owusu-Bempah in court if summoned.



His statement comes after Ernest Owusu-Bempah warned A Plus of a potential lawsuit if he does not retract his claims accusing him of involvement in the thugs' invasion of UTV.



In an interview with GTV, which GhanaWeb monitored, the following conversation took place between host Kafui Dey and Kwame A Plus:



Kafui Dey: What about potential legal issues? You mentioned the name of a gentleman [Owusu-Bempah] and said if he was behind the people who came over, then you'd have a problem with him, and he is taking you to court.

A Plus: What is wrong with saying 'if you're behind' and you want to go to court? But I have too many court cases. That is the best thing this country has, the legal system; it is there for all of us, and anybody can utilize it. It won't change much.



Background



Thugs said to be affiliated with the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) stormed the studios of UTV and abruptly halted the live broadcast of United Showbiz.



Approximately seven minutes into the show, which was broadcast live on GhanaWeb, voices of agitation could be heard in the background as host Mzgee introduced the program. The evident confusion on the host's face was followed by an extended break in production before the program was eventually taken off the air.



Numerous reports that emerged after the sudden interruption of the production suggested that the show was disrupted by a group of men who entered the studios with hostile intentions.

According to the reports, the agitated individuals had entered the studio with the apparent aim of confronting Kwame A Plus, who is a regular panel member on the show.



Subsequent videos shared on social media depicted a chaotic scene within the UTV studio, with several men calling out for A Plus.



"We are waiting for A Plus today... A Plus has to explain to us why he tore our paper from the NPP party. We are here, we are waiting for A Plus. We are protecting our party property," one of the men is heard shouting in the studio.



Watch the interview below

