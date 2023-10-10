UTV invasion: Why didn’t the thugs attack Kennedy Agyapong for insulting gov’t? - Prophet Kumchacha

Prophet Kumchacha

Prophet Kumchacha of Heaven's Gate Ministries has come to the defense of Ghanaian musician Kwame A Plus regarding the thug invasion of United Television (UTV) during the United Showbiz program.

According to him, the invaders who targeted A Plus for criticizing and lambasting the government consistently on the United Showbiz program are not justifiable because other members of the party do the same yet nothing happens to them.



The prophet explained that the flagbearer hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kennedy Agyapong, had been criticizing the government on several occasions, yet no one attacked him in such a hostile manner; hence, Kwame A Plus did not deserve to be treated that way.



Speaking in an interview with Okay FM, which GhanaWeb monitored, Prophet Kumchacha rebuked those who invaded UTV with the intent of attacking A Plus for criticizing and disrespecting the government with his submissions on the United Showbiz program.



“A Plus speaks the way Kennedy Agyapong talks about the government. We are in this country, and we know how Kennedy Agyapong speaks his mind. I really admire him because he speaks the truth to power regardless.



"Why is it that the boys [persons said to be affiliated with NPP] didn’t confront Kennedy Agyapong for his attacks on the government, but somebody’s company?” he questioned.

“Why don’t they attack him too because even though he is an NPP MP, he speaks his mind and criticizes the government? So if someone is sharing his opinion on an issue, why would you attack the person and the company?



"There are some people in the party who wouldn’t involve themselves in some of these things like Nana B, Sammy Awuku, and Oppong Nkrumah. But those who are not relevant in the party embark on such nasty attacks. What if something unfortunate happened when they went, what would have been the benefit?” Prophet Kumchacha fumed.



His reaction comes after thugs said to be affiliated with the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) stormed the studios of UTV and abruptly halted the live broadcast of United Showbiz.



Approximately seven minutes into the show, which was broadcast live on GhanaWeb, voices of agitation could be heard in the background as host Mzgee introduced the program. The evident confusion on the host's face was followed by an extended break in production before the program was eventually taken off the air.



Numerous reports that emerged after the sudden interruption of the production suggested that the show was disrupted by a group of men who entered the studios with hostile intentions.

According to the reports, the agitated individuals had entered the studio with the apparent aim of confronting Kwame A Plus, who is a regular panel member on the show.



Subsequent videos shared on social media depicted a chaotic scene within the UTV studio, with several men calling out for A Plus.



"We are waiting for A Plus today... A Plus has to explain to us why he tore our paper from the NPP party. We are here, we are waiting for A Plus. We are protecting our party property," one of the men is heard shouting in the studio.



