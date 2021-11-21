United Showbiz honours Maame Dokono with GH¢10,000

ActresscMaame Dokono at United Television

Veteran Ghanaian actress Maame Dokono’s hard work finally paid off yesterday in the studios of UTV Ghana.

The renowned actress was honoured when she appeared on United Showbiz with Nana Ama McBrown and other guests on United Showbiz.



The host, McBrown presented Maame Dokono with a 65 inches television and refrigerator.



Maame Dokono also received an amount of GH¢10,000 as a gift for her hardwork and contribution to the industry.

The giveaway was sponsored by electrical appliances company, Hisense and was supported by UTV and the United Showbiz team.



Maame Dokono who was shocked at the gesture and lacked words to express her gratitude thanked the United Showbiz team.