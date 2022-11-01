Universal Music didn’t want my ‘Ojorley’ song - Cina Soul

Ghanaian singer, Christie Quincyna Quarcoopome, popularly known as Cina Soul, has recalled an instance where her former record label, Universal Music, rejected her ‘Ojorley’ song.

Earlier in 2018, Cina Soul was signed onto Universal Music but parted ways with them after a two-year working relationship.



Prior to her exit, rumors were rife that Cina was not happy at Universal Music because the terms restricted her craft.



Cina, on the other hand, remained tight-lipped on her struggles with the label until her latest interview with Naa Ashorkor on Asaase Radio.



Letting out some of the issues, Cina said Universal Music rejected her biggest song, ‘Ojorley’.



According to the award-winning vocalist, she wasn’t given a concrete reason, adding that all they kept saying was that the song was dominated by the Ga language.

“They didn’t want the song and that was my biggest song. That’s how funny it was. Ojorley was full of Ga and they felt like it won’t cross borders. Business-wise, in their minds it didn’t make sense.



“So I did a stubborn thing where I dropped it without their knowledge, shot a video myself even though I was still with them. And that song became my biggest song,” she stated.



Watch the video below:







EB/AE