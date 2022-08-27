University of Ghana needs a music business school, course – Worlasi

Worlasi

Ghanaian artiste Worlasi Langani, simply known as Worlasi, has made a call for the introduction of a music business course at Ghana’s premier university, the University of Ghana, Legon.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Class News’ Prince Benjamin, the eclectic musician said it is a conversation that came when he guest-lectured at the English Department of the university.



During his interaction with the ‘ENGL 314: Introduction to African Literature’ class, at the invitation of English lecturer and host Dr. Kwabena Opoku-Agyemang, he recalls: “There was one guy [student] who was constantly talking about pop music and the fact that Nigerian songs are affecting us, as Ghanaians.”



Worlasi noted to Class News that this was a somewhat difficult thought to address.



“I don’t know why but it could be marketing and definitely the business side of music that we haven’t started doing yet,” he managed a response.



At this point, “I even mentioned that there should be a music business school in the University of Ghana, Legon and not just a department for learning music as they have now,” he added.

The award-winning musician also noted, “One of the students said they actually don’t have any course that is about marketing in music or music business itself is not taught in Legon. She wants to be a musician and the way the speed is out there in the world, [she’s worried] there’s nothing like that over there in the university.”



Worlasi’s host, Dr. Opoku-Agyemang, who lectures at the university’s English Department, concurs.



“Worlasi proposed an evolution in the music programme where the business side of the music industry would be more fully incorporated into the curriculum. For me, it’s a brilliant suggestion because it makes the programme more relevant to changing needs, as it shows the practical side. It also highlights his own care for students of the industry,” he told Prince Benjamin.



For guest-lecturer Worlasi, exchanges like this with the students during his two-hour address in the afternoon of Monday 22 August 2022, was a mentally enriching experience.



“I think it opened my eyes on different levels, it made me understand what the kids are going through as students, and what I am also going through and what we are going through as a whole, as Ghanaians. So, it was educative for me, too. I was educated.”

The singer shared his desire to also study music academically.



Contrary to what people may think, “I don’t have a music background, basically,” he disclosed.



Beyond this, the ‘You Saw Me’ hitmaker shared that explaining his symbol to the students, “too, meant a lot for them actually because they cherished who I was even more.”



Worlasi’s latest music project is a Highlife/Afrobeats album titled “Worla: the Man and the God” - a muse for the class he taught.



It is a collaborative effort with the Senku Band of Ghana.