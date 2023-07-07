University won’t give me money to survive in life – Yaw Tog on his education

Ghanaian rapper, Thorsten Owusu Gyimah, popularly known as Yaw Tog says he has put his education on hold and is currently focussing on his career.

In an interview on Kumasi-based Hello FM, he said, "I'm doing music. I'm working...University won't give me money to survive in life. I've planned my life such that, I'll make money before going to the university. If I go now who's going to pay my fees?"



Listen to him in the video below: