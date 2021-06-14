Unless he is 100% gay, no woman can be a man’s bestie – Princess Shyngle

Princess Shyngle

According to Princess Shyngle, no man can keep a female as his best friend without having sex with her. She shared her own experience on how she used to sleep with her male bestie, even though they were both in different relationships.

The Gambian actress shared a post on her Insta account detailing the delusions of some girlfriend who allow their men to have female besties. Princess Shyngle revealed that her first husband was actually her bestie for 10 years.



She disclosed that his girlfriend at that time believed them and allowed them to hang out together. Meanwhile, they were busily having sex. She then advised girls not to entertain female besties around their man … unless he is 100% gay.



She wrote, “Do y’all agree with me on this one. As for me, there is no way in hell I will let my man have a female bestie. Because I remember when I was forming bestie with someone for 10 years. And his girl believed it.

She would actually let us hang out and chill. And my man at the time also believed it. And 10 years later we got married. I can imagine what is going through their mind now. All my life I’ve tried having a male bestie. But all want to smash at some point.



Long story short, never encourage or entertain your partner being bestie and sharing a bed, taking trips with the opposite sex. Because they’re definitely sleeping with each other oh unless he’s gay. typo with exit I meant exist my English teachers don’t come for me.”



