'Unless they kill God' - Frank Badu declares his love for Tracey Boakye

Frank Badu and wife, Tracey Boakye dancing at their wedding

Frank Badu Ntiamoah has promised to love and dedicate the rest of his life to his wife, actress Tracey Boakye, no matter the allegation and obstacles that may come their way.

Barely 5 days after his marriage to Tracey, Frank took to his Instagram page to declare his unflinching love for the Kumawood actress and producer. This came in after it was alleged that Tracey snatched her man from his former lover who is also an actress.



Although the couple are yet to respond to this allegation, Frank in a post sighted by GhanaWeb on Tuesday reminded naysayers that nothing could break their bond.



He wrote: "Unless they kill God #francey22 Yaa, I love you."



Shortly after the post, his beloved wife, took to the comment section to remind the public that the laws of the state have officially joined them together as husband and wife. Resorting to the use of a possessive pronoun, Tracey said Frank is "mine".



The video shared by Frank captured his wife driving him around town. The newlyweds also flaunted their wedding rings which is a sign of their love.



Tracey and Frank married on July 28, 2022. Dubbed #Francey22, the wedding was a star-dubbed event that made headlines.

Watch the video below:





PDO/BB