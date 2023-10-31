Unlike Mahama, I hardly understand Akufo-Addo’s English - Kumchacha

Prophet KKumchacha

The founder and leader of Heaven’s Gate Ministries, Prophet Nicholas Osei popularly known as Kumchacha has said that he struggles to understand President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s English when he speaks.

He noted that the slang in President Akufo-Addo’s English makes it difficult for the average Ghanaian who hasn’t achieved much in education to understand the message he puts across.



Prophet Kumchacha indicated that former presidents including John Agyekum Kufuor, the late John Evans Atta-Mills, and John Dramani Mahama's English are understandable but Akufo-Addo’s own is a bit problematic due to the slang.



Speaking in an interview with Okay FM which GhanaWeb monitored, prophet Kumchacha disclosed that most Ghanaians who are not elite in education grapple to understand President Akufo-Addo’s English.



“If you listen to President Akufo-Addo when he is speaking and you don’t listen to him attentively, you will struggle to understand even a word of what he is saying. His English is slang, not the British English. Even when he says ‘fellow Ghanaians’ sometimes I don’t hear it properly. It is not only me who struggles to comprehend his English. There was a time when market women in Ghana held a press conference to tell Akufo-Addo to speak Twi in his address because they didn’t understand his English,” he said.



Prophet Kumchacha further stated that he understood the English spoken by former presidents of the country but President Akufo-Add’s own is quite different even though he speaks nicely.

“When former President, Kufour speaks English I understand, the late president John Evans Atta-Mills speaks I understand likewise John Dramani but I struggle to understand Akufo-Addo’s own because it sounds like slang. The way he speaks English is nice though but I don’t understand.”



Watch the interview below





SB/BB