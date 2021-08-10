Unlike Nigerians, Ghanaians ‘kill’ comedians just because of one bad night – Jacinta

Nigerian-Ghanaian comedienne and actress, Jacinta Asi Ocansey has disclosed that Ghanaian comedians are discouraged by negative comments passed by the general public.

In an interview with Sammy Kay on the 'Go online' show, Jacinta narrated how Ghanaians were unappreciative and unsupportive towards their own at the time she decided to venture into Ghana's comedy industry.



According to Jacinta, she was told by some individuals that if she wanted to succeed in the industry, she should stay away from Ghanaian comedians, something she claimed was absurd.



These comments and statements from Ghanaians, according to her, got her fascinated because, unlike Ghanaians, Nigerians are very supportive of their own.

She explained that irrespective of the flaws of a Nigerian comedian on a night, they still support the comedian because as an entertainer or a comedian, there are times that you will have your bad moments, but that does not mean people should dampen the spirit of these comedians if it happens.



Watch the full interview below.



