2
Menu
Entertainment

Unnecessary comparison making it difficult for rappers to collaborate - Eno Barony

Eno Barony Ghanaian Musician, Eno Barony

Thu, 26 May 2022 Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Ghanaian rapper and songwriter, Eno Barony has bemoaned that it’s difficult for two rappers in the music industry to collaborate on a song due to unnecessary comparison.

In an exclusive interview on the Kastle Drive Show monitored by MyNewsGh.com, the Best Rap Performance awardee at the 2021 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA), revealed why she has not featured a lot of rappers.

“I’ve not really featured a lot of rappers because a lot of rappers kind of shy away from featuring their co rappers especially me being a girl,” she answered.

She told host Amansan Krakye, “Most at times there is a comparison when it comes to rap but two singers can easily feature themselves on a song without being compared.

“Nobody cares they just jam to it but then when two rappers are on a project people tend to just compare the lyrics and stuff,” she continued on Cape Coast-based Kastle FM.

“So it’s like you guys putting your lives down you may be slaughtered at any time but this one is a collaboration, not a battle,” Eno Barony told the host.

Source: www.mynewsgh.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
I wouldn't hesitate to marry a Ghanaian if he is the man of my dreams - Anne Sophie Avé
News of Tariq Lamptey rejecting England U-21 call-up generates excitement on social media
Akufo-Addo to hire jets for next 4 months
Mobile money agents find 'cash cow' in deposit transactions - Report
You’re are a 'big fool' if you think a Will circulated on social media is authentic - Maurice Ampaw
Former PPA boss, brother-in-law granted GH¢10 million bail
I'm a member of the Owoo Family - Nii Lantey Vanderpuye
What Kufuor said about nationality switches of Odoi, Tariq Lamptey, others
Here's what Sir John gave to his future wife in controversial Will
Bank of Ghana increases policy rate from 17% to 19%