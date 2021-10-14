Until Jay Z tweets about my music, I've achieved nothing – Kwame Yogot claims

Kenneth Kyeremateng popularly known as Kwame Yogot

Hiplife sensation Kwame Yogot says he is an insatiable artiste.

He explained that until the likes of American rapper Jay Z tweets about his musical prowess, he still cannot consider himself successful in the industry.



“I am never satisfied with what I have achieved in the industry”, he told Docta Kay, host of AccraFM’s ‘Nkran Kwanso’ show.

He said: “As an artiste, I am greedy when it comes to achievements in the industry. I’m still an underdog until I achieve these sets of laurels in the industry. I want something more because there have been musicians before me. What I will consider an achievement in the industry is to be mentioned among the top three rappers in Africa.I am not working for awards to go and hung them in my room even though it motivates artiste sometimes.”



Kwame Yogot got his breakthrough into the mainstream after he released his monstrous banger titled ‘Biibi Besi’ which featured Kuami Eugene and had nominations at the 3Music Awards and VGMA22.