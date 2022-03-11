Until you’re displaced, you will never know the essence of peace - MC Kabutey

MC Kabutey is an MC

Popular Master of Ceremonies, Kabutey Ocansey has touted Ghana’s independence and freedom as one of the achievements that cannot be taken advantage of.

He said looking at what has happened in Ukraine and other African countries, it is unfortunate that Ghanaians take their freedom for granted.



He said until “you’re displaced you will never know the essence of peace” adding that to him “it’s a privilege to be in an environment where you’re safe, where you find a certain measure of peace to live your life”.

Speaking on the GTV Breakfast Show, March 9, 2022, MC Kabutey said looking at the freedom Ghana has, it really means people have literally sacrificed a lot to give us the peace being enjoyed today.