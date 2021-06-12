Upcoming artistes should not focus on signing record deals - Abyna Morgan

Abyna Morgan

Source: GNA

Rising female songstress Abyna Morgan has said that upcoming artistes should focus on building their craft rather than channelling efforts to secure recording deals.

The sensational vocalist has been trending all over social media after dropping "Catch a Vibe ''where she was spotted displaying incredible curves coupled with some intriguing dance moves.



According to Abyna Morgan, it is nice when you are attached to a record label but that shouldn't make you reluctant in improving your craft because you can be dismissed if the recording outfit is not recouping its investment.



“As a solo artiste your focus is to improve yourself and not be perturbed about signing a deal with a record label.



“With the advent of different social media platforms which can be used to promote songs, record labels could be very helpful but cannot make you successful.

“I want to build myself and become a better stage performer so that the recording companies would come for me other than to chase them for a deal,'' Abyna Morgan said in an interview.



Abyna Morgan is currently promoting her "Catch a Vibe" single which is readily available across various music digital platforms.



Below is the video of her recent single: