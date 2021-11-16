Upgrade your skill set - Dr Kobby Mensah to Nana Aba, Serwaa Amihere

Broadcast journalists, Nana Aba Anamoah, Serwaa Amihere and Dr Kobby Mensah

A senior lecturer at the University of Ghana, Dr Kobby Mensah, has said that it is time for broadcast journalists Nana Aba Anamoah and Serwaa Amihere to update their skill set following their display of "unethical principles."



The UG lecturer has described as "unethical" a recent approach used by the two including Bridget Otoo in handling a cyberbully identified as Journalist Albert during the auditions of the GHOne TV's 'The Next TV Star'.



The young man received what has been described by many as 'the greatest humiliation of his life' at the studios of GHOne TV when he was named and shamed by the three for attacking people on his Twitter page.



Nana Aba pulled old tweets by Albert where he levelled sexual allegations against Serwaa Amihere. In her confrontation, she said: "You sit on Twitter utter nonsense about people, you said horrible things about me, Bridget, Serwaa, Lydia and other people on Twitter. I'm here, say it to my face.”

But reacting to what transpired between the broadcasters and the young man, Dr Mensah in a tweet mentioned that they could have handled the case better.



"Two wrongs do not make a right. Reason why I think in as a much I think the guy’s act is condescending and very condemnable, the approach by the judges was not the best. Can we just respect our varied opinions on this issues and move on? No need to attack and insult each!" he wrote in a tweet dated November 15.



A separate tweet read: "King Kaf, I tried to restrain from commenting but I think I should just for public education. I even tried to call you but didn’t get to you. In my opinion, and I am sure from many, I think



@Bridget_Otoo and Nana Aba should have resorted to ethical principles."







He has been labelled as a hypocrite by Serwaa Amihere with Nana Aba adding that he has no idea how it feels to be a victim of cyberbullying.

"Stay in your lane because you have no idea what any of us go through," Nana Aba said to the senior lecturer.



In a clap back at the duo, Dr. Mensah said that they should rather use this opportunity to upgrade their skill set in their profession as journalists to avoid future "unethical" behaviour.



Dr Mensah wrote: "I can appreciate Nana, and I am in no way speaking for the youngman. I only feel the public must be educated in public discourse, and in my capacity that’s what I try to do most of the time - using the opportunity to educate. I can completely understand you, please."



Meanwhile, the young man at the center of the conversation, Journalist Albert, has apologised to persons who fell victims to his attacks on Twitter.



